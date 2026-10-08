Landmark ASEAN digital pact will guide region on AI, digital economy: Marcos

Marcos said that when the Philippines took over the ASEAN chairmanship, he noticed the bloc “was not talking about AI enough”.

He said that he took the idea of the ASEAN Power Grid – an initiative to connect member countries' electricity networks – and floated the idea of a similar concept for AI.

“I'm happy to be able to report that we now have what is the DEFA … which we are going to formalise in November when we have the 49th summit,” Marcos said at a lunch dialogue on the second and last day of the Forbes Global CEO Conference.

ON TARIFFS

Asked by Forbes about tariffs, Marcos said his country would have to “deal with whatever comes down the pike” – be it tariffs imposed by the United States, the European Union or other entities.

In July, the US imposed a fresh 12.5 percent tariff on Philippine exports after President Donald Trump approved penalties on trading partners that Washington said failed to adopt adequate safeguards against goods made with forced labour. Prior to that, Philippine exports to the US were subject to a 10 per cent baseline tariff from February until July.

Exports to the US made up 15.9 per cent of the Philippines’ total exports in 2025, clocking the highest export value among its trading partners, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority.

Goods and services trade between the US and Philippines totalled US$40.9 billion in 2025, an increase of 10.9 per cent from 2024, according to the Office of the US Trade Representative.

The US’ goods trade deficit with the Philippines was US$8.5 billion in 2025, an increase of 73.6 per cent from 2024. Its services trade deficit with the Philippines was US$3.6 billion in 2025, an 8.6 per cent decrease from 2024.