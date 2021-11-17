Philippines group seeks to bar Marcos from presidency over tax evasion

MANILA: The son of late Philippines dictator Ferdinand Marcos, an early frontrunner for the May election, is facing a second petition seeking to bar him from the presidential race, centred on a tax evasion conviction nearly three decades ago.

The complaint, filed on Wednesday (Nov 17) at the election commission by a group called the Campaign Against the Return of the Marcoses and Martial Law, argued the conviction should have perpetually disqualified Ferdinand Marcos Jr from holding or running for office.

He was found guilty in 1995 of failing to file income tax returns from 1982 to 1985 while he was vice governor, then governor of Ilocos Norte province. The verdict was upheld two years later by an appeals court.

"He has continuously neglected his penalty and disrespected the rule of law by running and filing his candidacy knowing in fact that he is a convicted criminal," lawyer Howard Calleja told reporters after the filing.

Marcos's spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.