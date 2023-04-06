Logo
Asia

Philippine toy maker creates life-like pet plushies for grieving owners
Philippine toy maker creates life-like pet plushies for grieving owners

Realistic pet plushies are displayed at the Pampanga Teddy Bear Factory, in Angeles City, Pampanga province, Philippines on Mar 10, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Lisa Marie David)

06 Apr 2023 10:53AM (Updated: 06 Apr 2023 10:53AM)
MANILA: Philippines toy maker David Tan is flooded with orders from grieving pet owners who want to memorialise their dogs, cats, hamsters and rabbits with stuffed toys or "plushies".

Tan and a team of 20 employees use photos sent by customers to create life-like replicas of their deceased pets using synthetic fur that is airbrushed to recreate colours and markings of the animals.

The process is different from taxidermy, which preserves the body of the animal, said Tan, owner of Pampanga Teddy Bear Factory.

"It removes that 'ick' factor. This is actually one hundred per cent, genuinely a stuffed toy," he said.

Each plushie costs about 3,500 pesos (US$65), which 38-year-old dog lover Jaja Lazarte said is a price worth paying for the memory of her Shih Tzu.

"Although his ashes are here, and his memories are here, it's so much better to see something that really resembles him," Lazarte said.

Jaja Lazarte poses for a picture with the realistic pet plushie of her departed dog Kenken and her two other dogs, at her home in Caloocan City, Metro Manila, Philippines on Mar 23, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Lisa Marie David)
A worker paints the face of a realistic pet plushie, at the Pampanga Teddy Bear Factory, in Angeles City, Pampanga province, Philippines on Mar 10, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Lisa Marie David)
Workers make customised pet plushies and clothing, at the Pampanga Teddy Bear Factory, in Angeles City, Pampanga province, Philippines on Mar 10, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Lisa Marie David)
A worker paints the mouth of a realistic pet plushie, at the Pampanga Teddy Bear Factory, in Angeles City, Pampanga province, Philippines on Mar 10, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Lisa Marie David)
Source: Reuters/rc

