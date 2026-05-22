Philippine artisans keep weaving traditions alive despite rising costs 

CEBU: Traditional Filipino fabrics and heritage fashion stepped into the international spotlight at the recent Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) leaders’ summit in Cebu.

Regional leaders and their spouses arrived for the summit’s gala dinner dressed in intricately crafted barong tagalog, an embroidered formal shirt worn by men, and the Filipiniana, a dress best known for its distinctive butterfly sleeves.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and first lady Liza Marcos received guests on the red carpet in elegant outfits designed by acclaimed Filipino fashion designer Francis Libiran.

“The pressure was so high. I needed to deliver something that's really creative because it's our national identity,” Libiran told CNA.