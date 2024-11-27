Philippine VP's bodyguards swapped out amid investigation

MANILA: Philippine security forces said on Wednesday (Nov 27) they had replaced Vice President Sara Duterte's bodyguards, days after the justice department launched a probe into her alleged death threat against President Ferdinand Marcos.

But the decision to swap out Duterte's security detail, a mix of soldiers and police officers, was related to a separate investigation, a police spokeswoman and the country's military chief told reporters.

National police spokeswoman Colonel Jean Fajardo said the force had asked prosecutors to file assault charges against the vice president and members of her detail for allegedly interfering in the transfer of her detained chief of staff.

A police doctor "was pushed by the head of security" of Duterte and "we cannot let this pass", Fajardo told journalists.

In a separate press conference, General Romeo Brawner confirmed that soldiers guarding Duterte had been removed from her detail over an unspecified police probe.

The news follows the justice department calling Duterte the "self-confessed mastermind" of a plot to assassinate Marcos, as it issued a subpoena Monday demanding she appear at a formal inquiry.