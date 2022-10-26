Aftershocks rock Philippines as 6 hurt by strong quake

MANILA: Aftershocks rocked the northern Philippines early Wednesday (Oct 26), hours after a strong earthquake injured at least six people and caused substantial damage to a hospital and several old churches, authorities said.

The 6.4-magnitude quake struck the mountain town of Dolores in Abra province late Tuesday, followed by numerous aftershocks over the rest of the night, the state seismology office said.

"We hid under a table and my family only went out of the house after the shaking stopped," Abra rescuer Ron Sequerra told AFP by telephone, adding his family had been woken by strong ground shaking.

Six people were injured in the Abra town of Lagayan, Sequerra added.

The Lagayan mayor's office and a high school building were sealed off after they sustained cracks and broken glass windows, according to pictures posted on the town's official Facebook page.