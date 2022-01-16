Philippines to acquire 32 new Black Hawk helicopters

MANILA: The Philippines is buying 32 S-70i Black Hawk helicopters from Poland-based Sikorsky Aircraft subsidiary PZL Mielec to beef up its existing fleet of 12, the country's defence chief said on Sunday (Jan 16), as it seeks to boost its disaster response capabilities.

Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said a notice of award was issued on Dec 28 for the purchase of brand new helicopters under a project that comes with logistics support and a training package for pilots and maintenance crew at a cost of 32 billion pesos (US$624 million).

The contract was now being drafted, with the delivery of the first five units expected in 2023, Lorenzana said on Facebook. The remaining ones will be delivered in three batches, 10 units in 2024, 10 units in 2025, and 7 units in 2026, he said.

"The lack of transport planes and helicopters have never been more acute during the pandemic and in the aftermath of Typhoon (Rai)," Lorenzana said.

"This was exacerbated by our ageing Hueys that have become uneconomical to maintain."