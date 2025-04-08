Philippines adds speedy warship to maritime arsenal

MANILA: The Philippines took possession of the first of two corvette-class warships with "advanced weapons and radar systems" on Tuesday (Apr 8) as it faces growing pressure from Beijing in the disputed South China Sea.

The arrival of the 3,200-ton BRP Miguel Malvar is part of a two-ship deal with South Korea's Hyundai Heavy Industries in 2021.

Its sister ship, the BRP Diego Silang, was formally launched in Ulsan, South Korea, last month but has yet to begin the journey to the Philippines.

Corvettes are small, fast warships mainly used to protect other vessels from attack.

The arrival of the ship marked "a critical step toward developing a self-reliant and credible defense posture", the Philippine defence department said in a statement.

It follows months of confrontations between Philippine and Chinese vessels in the South China Sea, which Beijing claims almost in its entirety despite an international ruling its assertion has no merit.

"(The) Miguel Malvar is here today not only to serve as a deterrent and protector of our waters but also as an important component in joint and combined operations" with allies, Philippine defence chief Gilberto Teodoro said at a Subic Bay naval base ceremony.

The deal for the two ships was first unveiled in 2021, five years after Hyundai Heavy Industries had won a contract to build two new frigates for the Philippine Navy.

The military said last month that the two corvettes would "significantly enhance the country's naval capabilities amid growing security challenges in the West Philippine Sea".