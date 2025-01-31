Philippines arrests 100 suspects in online scam farm raid

MANILA: Philippine authorities arrested around 100 people on Friday (Jan 31) in a raid on a suspected online scam farm in Manila they said extorted victims.

The raid in the Makati financial district was part of a crackdown against online crime operators that often act under the guise of gaming firms.

Agents from the Presidential Anti-Organised Crime Commission (PAOCC) and the National Bureau of Investigation, armed with assault rifles, surrounded two offices of a lending agency and arrested the suspects as they worked side-by-side at computers.

The suspects, many of them young Filipinos, allegedly sought out victims via TikTok and other social media, offering collateral-free loans of up to 25,000 pesos (US$428).

Borrowers were charged 35 percent weekly interest and those who fell behind on payments were harassed, humiliated and threatened with having their personal information spread online, PAOCC director Gilberto Cruz told reporters at the scene.