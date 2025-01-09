‘Robust latticework’ of cooperation and partnerships crucial for peace in Asia Pacific: Philippine Foreign Minister

SINGAPORE: Securing peace in the Asia Pacific requires a “robust latticework” of cooperative mechanisms to navigate the challenges of a “distinctly different global landscape”, said the Philippines’ Secretary of Foreign Affairs Enrique Manalo on Thursday (Jan 9).

Despite the “enduring relevance” of regional blocs such as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), at times of global unrest, establishing multilateral, regional, subregional and bilateral dialogues as well as partnerships outside the bloc is also possible, he said.

“There is no reason why other multilateral regional dialogues or initiatives complementary to ASEAN or involving ASEAN with others should not be explored,” Manalo said in his keynote speech at the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute Regional Outlook Forum held at Marina Bay Sands convention centre in Singapore.

The global unrest Manalo was referring to was the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the Middle East as well as the rivalry between US and China.

In his keynote address titled “Can The Spirit of Cooperation Shine Through Turbulent Times?”, he emphasised the need to facilitate economic growth by investing in human capital, configuring more resilient and integrated supply chains and strengthening connectivity.