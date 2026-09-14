What is the Philippines’ BARMM regional election and why does it matter

MANILA: Nearly 2.4 million registered voters in the Philippines are casting their ballots in the Muslim-majority south's first parliamentary election, the culmination of a decade-long peace process aimed at ending separatist conflict and completing the transition to elected self-government.

WHAT IS BARMM?

The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) is an autonomous region in the southern Philippines created after voters approved greater self-rule in a 2019 plebiscite.

It has a population of about 4.5 million people and covers parts of Mindanao, the Philippines' second-largest island, as well as Basilan, Tawi-Tawi, Cotabato City and the Special Geographic Area in North Cotabato.

It replaced an earlier autonomy arrangement in the Muslim-majority south established under a previous peace agreement.

HOW DID BARMM COME ABOUT?

In 2014, the Philippine government and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), the country's largest Muslim separatist movement, signed a peace agreement aimed at ending a conflict that killed more than 120,000 people and displaced about 2 million.

The agreement called for the creation of a new autonomous political entity in the Muslim-majority south. Its provisions were formalised in a law, enacted in 2018, which granted the region greater political and economic powers.

Voters overwhelmingly ratified the law in a 2019 plebiscite, creating BARMM and an interim government tasked with preparing the region for elections.