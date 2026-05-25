Death toll rises to three after Philippine building collapse, with 17 still missing

ANGELES CITY, Philippines: The death toll from the collapse of a building under construction near the Philippine capital rose to three on Monday (May 25), with 17 people still believed missing, authorities said.

Two workers pinned beneath the wreckage were found alive after the nine-storey structure gave way Sunday, hitting a nearby hotel and killing a Malaysian guest.

But the two workers trapped at the site in Angeles, which is north of the capital Manila, died despite rescue efforts.

"The first of the two was pulled out alive, but unfortunately, his body gave out and he did not survive. Doctors could not resuscitate him," regional fire bureau spokeswoman Maria Leah Sajili told AFP.

"The other one suffered a cardiac arrest around 3am. Doctors could not attend to him as he was still pinned down," she added.

Seventeen other people, mostly construction workers who were sleeping at the building site when disaster struck, remained missing, Sajili said.

The cause of the collapse is not known.

Officials said up to 70 people were employed at the construction site, although most had gone home for the weekend.