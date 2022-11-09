Australian man sentenced to 129 years in Philippine child sex abuse case

An Australian man has been sentenced to 129 years in a Philippine jail as part of a child sexual abuse case involving victims as young as 18 months, a prosecutor said on Wednesday (Nov 9).

It was the second conviction for Peter Gerard Scully, who is already serving a life sentence for an initial batch of charges involving the rape and trafficking of girls.

The Philippines has become a global hotspot for child sex exploitation, helped by poverty, English fluency and high internet connectivity in the country, experts warn.

"I hope this sends a very strong message to all abusers, all human traffickers, that crime really does not pay," Merlynn Barola-Uy, a regional prosecutor in the southern city of Cagayan de Oro, told AFP.

A Cagayan de Oro court handed down the sentence on Nov 3 after Scully and his three co-accused entered into a plea bargaining agreement.

They had been charged with 60 offences, including trafficking, child pornography, child abuse and rape.

Scully's girlfriend, Lovely Margallo, was sentenced to 126 years in jail. Two others were given sentences of more than nine years.

Victims and their families have accepted the terms of the agreement and consider it a "sweet victory", according to a statement posted on the regional prosecution office's Facebook page.

"They all want to put closure to this dark phase of their lives and move on," the statement added.