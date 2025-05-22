Philippines says China Coast Guard fired water cannon, 'sideswiped' government vessel

MANILA: The Philippines fisheries bureau accused the China Coast Guard on Thursday (May 22) of firing water cannon and sideswiping a Filipino government vessel while it collected sand for a research project.

China and the Philippines have engaged in months of confrontations in the contested South China Sea, which Beijing claims almost entirely, despite an international ruling that the assertion has no legal basis.

Wednesday's encounter happened near a group of small sandbanks in the Spratly Islands where two Filipino ships were collecting sand samples "as part of a marine scientific research initiative", the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources said in a statement.

"At approximately 9.13am, China Coast Guard vessel 21559 water cannoned and sideswiped the BRP Datu Sanday (MMOV 3002) twice ... putting at risk the lives of its civilian personnel."

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

It was the first time water cannons were used against Philippine vessels near the disputed Sandy Cay reef, the bureau added.

The "aggressive interference, dangerous manoeuvres, and illegal acts" damaged the Philippine ship's port bow and smokestack, according to the bureau's statement.