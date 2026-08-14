Philippine president says joint oil and gas exploration with China a 'distinct possibility'

MANILA: Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said on Friday (Aug 14) that there was a "distinct possibility" that the Philippines and China could undertake joint oil and gas exploration despite their long-running disputes in the South China Sea.

Marcos told foreign journalists that progress was being made in talks with China as Manila seeks to bolster its energy security.

Recent energy supply disruptions and price spikes had added urgency to efforts to tap potential offshore resources, he said.

"We have to find new ways ... this discussion has gained prominence. And where we are now, I think we have moved forward," Marcos added.

"The sense that I get is that all parties involved want it to succeed, and that is always a very good sign."

Marcos said the Philippines needed additional oil and gas supplies and was working through the outstanding issues with China, including the terms of reference for any eventual arrangement.

"I can see the distinct possibility that there will be such joint exploration," Marcos said.