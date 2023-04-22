Philippines, China to set up more lines of communication to resolve maritime issues

MANILA: The Philippines and China have agreed to establish more lines of communication to manage issues in the disputed South China Sea.

This follows a meeting between President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang in Manila on Saturday (Apr 22).

“We agreed to establish more lines of communications so that any event that occurs in the West Philippine Sea that involves China and the Philippines can immediately be resolved,” Marcos said, according to a statement released by the presidential palace.

Manila refers to the part of the South China Sea that it claims as the West Philippine Sea.

Marcos said Qin's visit was helpful in talking things through and continuing work on growing the relationship between the two neighbours.

Qin and his counterpart, Philippines' Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo, discussed views on strategic and regional issues during bilateral talks that started earlier on Saturday.

At the start of the talks, Qin said the two countries needed to work together to continue a tradition of friendship, deepen cooperation and properly resolve differences. Working together would help promote peace and stability of the region and the world, he added.

Manalo reaffirmed the Philippines' adherence to the One China Policy, while at the same time expressing concern over the escalating tensions across the Taiwan Strait.