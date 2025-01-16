Philippines, China pledge to seek common ground on South China Sea

MANILA: The Philippines and China agreed to seek common ground and find ways to cooperate despite their disagreements in the South China Sea, their foreign ministries said on Thursday (Jan 16), as heated rows persist over vessels deployed around disputed features.

The two countries on Thursday held a 10th round of talks under a bilateral consultation mechanism set up to address issues in the South China Sea, where disputes have been frequent and tense, with ties at their lowest point in years.

Both countries said they agreed to advance coast guard and marine scientific cooperation and pledged to resolve issues peacefully.

"We firmly believe that despite the unresolved challenges and differences, there is genuine space for diplomatic and pragmatic cooperation in dealing with our issues in the South China Sea," Philippine foreign affairs Undersecretary Theresa Lazaro said in her opening remarks, according to a statement.