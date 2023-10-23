Philippines summons Chinese envoy over collisions in disputed waters

MANILA: Manila summoned Beijing's ambassador on Monday (Oct 23) over two collisions between Philippine and Chinese vessels in the disputed South China Sea, a foreign ministry official said.

"We're making full use of diplomatic processes ... available to us. That includes summoning the Chinese ambassador, which we did this morning," foreign ministry spokeswoman Teresita Daza told reporters.

Earlier on Monday, the Philippines repeated its call for China to stop its "provocative actions", warning that its continued attempts to block Manila's resupply missions to a disputed atoll in the South China Sea could have "disastrous results".

Jonathan Malaya, spokesperson at the National Security Council, said in a press conference that China's move to interfere with a resupply mission on Sunday resulted in damage to one of Manila's boats but no one was harmed.