Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Philippines summons Chinese envoy over collisions in disputed waters
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Philippines summons Chinese envoy over collisions in disputed waters

Philippines summons Chinese envoy over collisions in disputed waters

A Philippine flagged boat is blocked by a China Coast Guard vessel during an incident that resulted in a collision between the two vessels, in the disputed waters of the South China Sea in this screen grab obtained from handout video released October 22, 2023. China Coast Guard/Handout via REUTERS

New: You can now listen to articles.
Sorry, the audio is unavailable right now. Please try again later.

This audio is AI-generated.

23 Oct 2023 10:11AM (Updated: 23 Oct 2023 10:55AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MANILA: Manila summoned Beijing's ambassador on Monday (Oct 23) over two collisions between Philippine and Chinese vessels in the disputed South China Sea, a foreign ministry official said.

"We're making full use of diplomatic processes ... available to us. That includes summoning the Chinese ambassador, which we did this morning," foreign ministry spokeswoman Teresita Daza told reporters.

Earlier on Monday, the Philippines repeated its call for China to stop its "provocative actions", warning that its continued attempts to block Manila's resupply missions to a disputed atoll in the South China Sea could have "disastrous results".

Jonathan Malaya, spokesperson at the National Security Council, said in a press conference that China's move to interfere with a resupply mission on Sunday resulted in damage to one of Manila's boats but no one was harmed.

Related:

In the incident early on Sunday, China's coastguard said there had been a "slight collision" between one of its ships and the Philippine boat while the coastguard was "lawfully" blocking the boat from transporting "illegal construction materials" to the warship.

Manila responded by condemning "in the strongest degree" the "dangerous blocking manoeuvres" of the Chinese vessel.

"We are relieved and thankful that no Filipino personnel were harmed. But we are concerned by the escalation and provocations by Chinese vessels who have no business being in the West Philippine Sea," Malaya said.

Source: Reuters/ga

Related Topics

Philippines South China Sea China

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.