Philippines condemns China's 'aggressive' laser use against ship

MANILA: The Philippines condemned on Tuesday (Feb 14) the "aggressive" actions of a Chinese security vessel, which is accused of using a military-grade laser light against a Philippine patrol boat in the disputed South China Sea, leaving crew members temporarily blinded.

The incident happened on Feb 6 about 20km from Second Thomas Shoal in the Spratly Islands, where Philippine marines are stationed in a derelict navy ship grounded to assert Manila's territorial claim in the waters.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said that it had filed a diplomatic protest with the Chinese embassy in Manila over the "latest aggressive activities of the Chinese coast guard against Philippine official vessels" near the shoal.

There has been a series of maritime incidents between the Philippines and China, which claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea and has ignored an international court ruling that its claims have no legal basis.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin insisted on Tuesday that the China Coast Guard personnel had "operated with professionalism and restraint".

Wang said that the countries had been in contact via a hotline set up between their respective foreign ministries to discuss maritime issues.