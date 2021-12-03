Philippines court allows Nobel laureate Maria Ressa to go to Norway

MANILA: Philippine journalist Maria Ressa will be allowed to travel so she can accept her Nobel Peace Prize in person after a court gave her permission to leave the Southeast Asian country to visit Norway later this month.

Ressa, who is subject to travel restrictions due to the legal cases she faces in the Philippines, shared the Peace Prize with Russian investigative journalist Dmitry Muratov, in an endorsement of free speech under fire worldwide.

The prize is the first Nobel Peace Prize for journalists since the German Carl von Ossietzky won it in 1935 for revealing his country's secret post-war rearmament programme.

In its ruling on Friday (Dec 3), the Philippine Court of Appeals granted Ressa's request to travel to receive the award, noting that "she is not a flight risk".

Ressa applied to three courts for permission to travel to Norway for the Dec 10 ceremony.

Other than the Court of Appeals, Ressa has already received permission from a regional trial court that is hearing another case, according to Francis Lim, one of her lawyers.

She is still waiting for the Court of Tax Appeals to rule on her travel application, but Lim said: "We are confident that it will be granted."