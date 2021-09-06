Philippines to lift COVID-19 lockdown in Manila as cases hit record high

MANILA: The Philippines will lift a stay-at-home order in the capital Manila this week as it trials "granular lockdowns", an official said Monday (Sep 6), in a bid to rein in COVID-19 cases and revive the economy.

The country also reported 22,415 COVID-19 cases - a new record high in daily infections.

In a bulletin, the health ministry said total confirmed cases reached more than 2.1 million, while 103 more deaths were reported, taking total fatalities to 34,337.

More than 13 million people in the national capital region - the country's economic heartland - have been in lockdown since Aug 6 amid record infections fuelled by the hyper-contagious Delta variant.

The move to ease restrictions from Wednesday comes after nationwide daily cases exceeded 20,000 for the past three days - double the number at the start of the latest lockdown - straining hospitals as they grapple with a nurses shortage.

"Localised lockdowns will be piloted in Metro Manila," said presidential spokesman Harry Roque, explaining that a household, building or street could be targeted.