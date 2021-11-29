Philippines launches mass vaccination drive on spectre of Omicron

MANILA: The Philippines launched on Monday (Nov 29) an ambitious drive to vaccinate nine million people against COVID-19 in three days, deploying security forces and thousands of volunteers in a programme made urgent by the threats of the Omicron variant.

Though the earlier target of 15 million shots was scaled back, nine million would still be a significant number in a archipelago nation where logistics and vaccine hesitancy are hurdles.

"This is our single biggest push to fast-track vaccination," Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said at a vaccination centre east of the capital Manila.

In several of the 8,000 vaccine sites, where 160,000 volunteers were working, police were helping hundreds of people in queues, while parents brought children to be inoculated.

"This is important to avoid COVID-19 and for us when we do face-to-face classes in the future," said Sean Gerald Valdez, 12, after getting inoculated.

Three million daily vaccinations would be nearly quadruple the national average of 829,000 during November.