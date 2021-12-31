Philippines limits mobility, business in capital area over Omicron threat

MANILA: The Philippines will impose tighter curbs in the capital region for the next two weeks, the acting presidential spokesperson said on Friday (Dec 31), to try to limit infections by the Omicron coronavirus variant that is spreading globally.

The health ministry on Friday recorded 2,961 new coronavirus infections, a two-month high, and reported a positivity rate of 10.3 per cent.

"In the coming days, we might see an increase in active cases," acting presidential spokesperson Karlo Nograles said in a televised announcement.

The region including the capital Manila is an urban sprawl of 16 cities that is home to more than 13 million people. It will be placed under the third of a five-scale alert system on Jan 3 to 15, Nograles said.

Level 3 bans face-to-face classes, contact sports, funfairs and casinos. The government's coronavirus task force will also reduce the operating capacity for social events, tourist attractions, amusement parks, restaurant dine-in services, fitness studios, and personal care services.