Philippines tentatively reopens schools as COVID-19 cases ease

MANILA: Some children in the Philippines' capital Manila returned to school on Monday (Dec 6) after a near two-year suspension as the country, which has imposed some of the world's toughest coronavirus curbs, tries to get life back to normal.

Wearing face masks and sitting at desks fitted with plastic screens, the children are part of a trial at 28 schools in the capital region. The government aims to reopen all schools in January.

Against the backdrop of mass vaccination drives and falling virus cases, parents cautiously welcomed the move.

"I also feel scared since there is still COVID, but we have to brave it so my child can learn," said Lara Vedasto as she waited for her daughter outside the campus. "I can't focus on helping her with her studies and her modules because I also have work."

The reopening of the schools in the capital region is an expansion of a trial of 100 schools in lower-risk areas which started last month. Precautions remain for pupils, however, such as class sizes capped at 15 to avoid overcrowding.