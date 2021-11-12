Philippines to require COVID-19 vaccination for employees working on-site

MANILA: People coming to work in offices in the Philippines will have to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or get tested frequently, the president's office said on Friday (Nov 12), as the country battles one of Asia's worst outbreaks.

A little over a quarter of the Philippines' 110 million population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The government says there are enough stocks available and has been urging people to take the shots.

The new rules for in-office employees will take effect from Dec 1, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement. Roque said employees who have not taken the shots even though vaccines are available in their area would be required to undergo tests at their own expense.