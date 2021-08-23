The Philippines approves emergency use of Russia's Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine

MANILA: The Philippines has approved the emergency use of Russia's Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine, the country's vaccine procurement chief said on Monday (Aug 23), making it among the first country in Asia to approve the single-dose vaccine.

The approval by the Philippines' food and drug agency will allow the country to follow up its order for 10 million doses, Carlito Galvez, a retired general who handles the government's vaccine procurement, told a news conference.

The government expects vaccine manufacturers to increase deliveries in September and October, Galvez said.

Mongolia and Kazakhstan have approved Sputnik Light, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Institute.