China, Philippines agree on direct communication channel on South China Sea

BEIJING: China and the Philippines have agreed to set up direct communication channels on the South China Sea and handle disputes peacefully, both countries said in a joint communique released by the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Thursday (Jan 5).
The nations reaffirmed the importance of maintaining and promoting regional peace and stability as well as freedom of navigation and overflight there.
Both have also agreed to further develop bilateral trade aimed at restoring and surpassing the pre-pandemic trade volume.
On Wednesday, the two countries vowed to resolve maritime disagreements through consultation, during a visit by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr to Beijing amid heightened tensions over the hotly disputed South China Sea, AFP reported.
Marcos Jr and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping both called for "friendly consultation to appropriately resolve maritime issues", at a meeting on Wednesday, China's state-owned broadcaster CCTV said.
China and the Philippines are at odds over the South China Sea, with Beijing claiming sovereignty over almost the entire area despite an international court ruling that its claims have no legal basis.
The Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia and Brunei have overlapping claims to parts of the sea, and Manila ordered its military last month to boost its presence in the contested waters after a report that China had started reclaiming several unoccupied land features around the Spratly Islands.
Marcos Jr has insisted he will not let China trample on the Philippines' maritime rights in the area, and said before arriving in Beijing that he hoped to address "political security issues of a bilateral and regional nature".
Xi told Marcos Jr that China wished to "contribute more positive energy to regional peace and stability" and "promote cooperation on oil and gas development in non-disputed areas", according to CCTV.
The two sides also discussed working together in fields including agriculture and medicine, CCTV reported, and signed a host of agreements for cooperation in infrastructure, fisheries, tourism and other areas.
The Philippine government said last week both sides would sign a communication agreement to "avoid miscalculation and miscommunication in the West Philippine Sea", referring to the part of the South China Sea that it claims.
Manila considers it "of primary importance to ... strengthen the relationship between China and the Philippines", Marcos Jr said in a meeting earlier on Wednesday with top Chinese legislator Li Zhanshu.