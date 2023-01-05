China, Philippines agree on direct communication channel on South China Sea

BEIJING: China and the Philippines have agreed to set up direct communication channels on the South China Sea and handle disputes peacefully, both countries said in a joint communique released by the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Thursday (Jan 5).

The nations reaffirmed the importance of maintaining and promoting regional peace and stability as well as freedom of navigation and overflight there.

Both have also agreed to further develop bilateral trade aimed at restoring and surpassing the pre-pandemic trade volume.

On Wednesday, the two countries vowed to resolve maritime disagreements through consultation, during a visit by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr to Beijing amid heightened tensions over the hotly disputed South China Sea, AFP reported.

Marcos Jr and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping both called for "friendly consultation to appropriately resolve maritime issues", at a meeting on Wednesday, China's state-owned broadcaster CCTV said.

China and the Philippines are at odds over the South China Sea, with Beijing claiming sovereignty over almost the entire area despite an international court ruling that its claims have no legal basis.

The Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia and Brunei have overlapping claims to parts of the sea, and Manila ordered its military last month to boost its presence in the contested waters after a report that China had started reclaiming several unoccupied land features around the Spratly Islands.