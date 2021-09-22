Philippines' Duterte vows accountability for anyone who went 'beyond bounds' in drug war

UNITED NATIONS: Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte said on Tuesday (Sep 20) that anyone found to have "acted beyond bounds" in his campaign against illegal drugs would be held accountable under national laws, while appearing to reject an International Criminal Court (ICC) probe.

Duterte told the United Nations General Assembly he had instructed the Philippines Justice Department and police to review the conduct of the campaign, in which more than 6,100 suspected drug dealers and users have been killed since he took office in June 2016.

"Those found to have acted beyond bounds during operations shall be made accountable before our laws," Duterte said in a video address to the annual gathering.

Duterte made no mention of a formal investigation into possible crimes against humanity, which was approved by judges from the International Criminal Court last week, although he appeared to reject outside interference in human rights issues.

"We have recently finalised with the United Nations our Joint Program on Human Rights. This is a model for constructive engagement between a sovereign Member State and the United Nations," he said.

"Meaningful change, to be enduring, must come from within. The imposition of one’s will over another – no matter how noble the intent – has never worked in the past. And it never will in the future."