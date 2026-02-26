No proven link between Duterte speeches and drug deaths: Defence at ICC

THE HAGUE: There is no proven link between the "uniquely colourful and crusty" speeches of former Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte and the murders he is accused of, his defence lawyer told the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Thursday (Feb 26).

On the third day of a hearing to decide whether Duterte should face trial on crimes against humanity charges over his "war on drugs", lawyer Nicholas Kaufman said the prosecution had failed to show his client had directly ordered any murders.

"There is no smoking gun in this case," Kaufman told the three-judge panel at the ICC.

"Not one witness relevant to any of the 49 incidents with which Mr Rodrigo Duterte is charged will testify that he received a direct order from the former president to go out and kill someone," added the lawyer.

Duterte has not attended proceedings, waiving his right to appear. Kaufman says the 80-year-old is not mentally fit to follow the hearing.

The lack of evidence of a "causal nexus" between Duterte's words and alleged crimes "should be sufficient to convince any reasonable bystander ... that Rodrigo Duterte is innocent of these charges levelled at him", said Kaufman.