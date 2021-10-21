Philippines' Duterte says he takes full responsibility for drugs war

The Philippines has come under pressure from the United Nations to investigate allegations of systematic murders of drug suspects, and the International Criminal Court recently announced it would investigate Duterte's anti-drug campaign.

More than 6,000 people have been killed by police in the crackdown, but activists say many thousands more drug users and peddlers were shot dead by mysterious gunmen. Police have denied involvement in those deaths.

Duterte, whose single six-year term limit ends next year, remained defiant, citing a continued scourge of drug dealers in the country, and said he would only face a Philippine court and a Philippine judge over any alleged crimes.

"I will repeat what I have said before: if you destroy my country and you destroy the young people by feeding them with drugs, you destroy the future," Duterte said.

"If you destroy the country, I will kill you."

He said former police chief Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa, who has filed his candidacy to succeed Duterte in next year's election, should not be culpable for any killings as he took his orders from the president.

Analysts have said Duterte would want an ally to win the election so he can shield himself from any legal action at home or abroad.