Philippines' Duterte condemns South China Sea flare-up

BEIJING: Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday (Nov 22) condemned the latest flare-up in the disputed South China Sea after Chinese coastguard ships fired water cannon at Filipino boats.

Duterte made the remarks at an Asian regional summit hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping, who vowed his country would "never seek hegemony, and certainly not bully the small".

China claims almost all of the waterway, through which trillions of dollars in trade passes annually, with competing claims from Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam.

Beijing has ignored a 2016 ruling by The Hague-based Permanent Court of Arbitration that its historical claim is without basis.

Tensions over the resource-rich sea spiked last week when Chinese coastguard vessels fired water cannon at Philippine boats delivering supplies to Filipino marines on Second Thomas Shoal, in the contested Spratly Islands.

Manila expressed outrage at the incident, but Beijing said the Philippine boats had entered its waters without permission.

"We abhor the recent event in the Ayungin Shoal and view with grave concern other similar developments," Duterte told the meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and China, using the Filipino name for the shoal.

"This does not speak well of the relations between our nations and our partnership."