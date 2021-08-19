Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Philippines earmarks US$899 million for COVID-19 booster shots
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Philippines earmarks US$899 million for COVID-19 booster shots

Philippines earmarks US$899 million for COVID-19 booster shots

FILE PHOTO: A government worker assists people queueing to get Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in school turned vaccination site that operates 24/7, in Manila, Philippines, on Aug 9, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez)

19 Aug 2021 05:58PM (Updated: 19 Aug 2021 05:58PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MANILA: The Philippines is allotting 45.3 billion pesos (US$899 million) for COVID-19 booster shots under its 2022 budget, an official said, even as health authorities have yet to conclude there is a need for a third dose.

"We have a budget entry for a booster shot for all Filipinos," presidential spokesman Harry Roque told a regular news conference.

It is unclear how many doses of vaccine the budget can cover, but the Philippines has approved the emergency use of eight brands, including those of Pfizer and partner BioNTech and Moderna, which the United States will start offering as boosters in September.

Related:

In recent weeks, Israel, France and Germany have decided to offer booster shots to older adults and people with weak immune systems.

The Philippines, which is battling one of the worst COVID-19 outbreaks in Asia, has fully vaccinated nearly 13 million people, or 11.7 per cent of the total population of 110 million.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

 

Source: Reuters/ga

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us