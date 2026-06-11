Rescuers press on in quake-hit Philippines as aftershocks and infrastructure damage hamper efforts

Search and rescue teams on Thursday (Jun 11) continued efforts to find dozens still missing days after a powerful earthquake struck southern Philippines, with aftershocks and damaged critical infrastructure hampering operations.

The 7.8-magnitude earthquake off the coast of Mindanao on Monday killed at least 47 people and injured more than 480 others. Officials say some 45,000 people have been displaced, while over 3,100 homes were damaged.

Recovery efforts have been complicated by more than 2,000 aftershocks since the quake, some reaching magnitudes as high as 6.4.

“It's a really dangerous situation. There're a lot of challenges,” said Drew Strobel, operations manager at the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

“(Rescuers) need to be careful as they go in to extricate people from buildings that have collapsed. The safety component is something that really concerns us.”

The IFRC and its local partner, the Philippine Red Cross, are assessing needs and providing emergency assistance in affected areas.