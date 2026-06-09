Rescuers race to reach trapped victims after powerful quake in southern Philippines

GENERAL SANTOS, Philippines: Rescuers searched the rubble on Tuesday (Jun 9) of a collapsed building in the southern Philippine city of General Santos, the worst hit by a powerful earthquake that has killed at least 37 people and injured hundreds, to reach two people still believed to be trapped inside.

Regional fire officer Edgar Tanawan, who is leading the operation, told Reuters that two people had been pulled out alive from the commercial building, housing a grocery store and other businesses, but a third was found dead.

Scanners have so far detected no signs of life from the remaining two, he added.

"It’s difficult to accept, as a mother, that my son is still trapped there," Dioslinda Deluvio said, distraught as she waited outside the building for news of her son. "I don’t know … it's very hard to accept.

"My only call is to have him retrieved today so we can be at peace," the 65-year-old mother added.