Biden calls to congratulate presumptive Philippine president Marcos Jr

MANILA: United States President Joe Biden called Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Thursday (May 12) to congratulate him over his apparent landslide victory in the Philippine presidential election, Manila’s ambassador to Washington said.

Biden is among the first world leaders to recognise the electoral triumph of Marcos Jr, the namesake son of the ousted dictator whose candidacy alarmed human rights activists and pro-democracy groups.

“President Biden told him Washington is looking forward to working with him and cited the shared history of the long-time treaty allies,” Philippine Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez told the Associated Press, adding that the two spoke for more than 10 minutes.

Marcos Jr had more than 31 million votes in the unofficial count from Monday’s elections in what’s projected to be one of the strongest mandates for a Philippine president in decades. His vice presidential running mate, Sara Duterte-Carpio, appeared to have also won by a landslide.

Marcos Jr cited the long, robust relations between Manila and Washington, and said that his administration would work to continue building on that.

He invited Biden to attend his inauguration on Jun 30, but the US leader said he was dealing with urgent concerns that may prompt him to stay in the US, but would send a high-level American delegation, Romualdez said by telephone.

Marcos Jr declared victory on Wednesday, saying that his electoral triumph is a boost to democracy and promised to seek common ground across the political divide, his spokesman, Vic Rodriguez, said.

“To the world: Judge me not by my ancestors, but by my actions,” Rodriguez quoted Marcos Jr as saying.