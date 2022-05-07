Philippine presidential race tests Filipinos' belief in democracy, but surveys show 1 in 2 voters prefer dictator's son

ILOCOS NORTE, Philippines: As a snaking line of tourists wait their turn for a taste of the city's famous orange-coloured pastry, looming above them is an imposing monument in front of the open-air downtown rotunda.

Welcome to Batac City, the hometown of the Philippines' late dictator Ferdinand E Marcos Sr.

The former president was ousted in a peaceful 1986 revolt that restored democracy after years of brutal military rule when thousands were killed, tortured and detained without warrant by state forces.

During his 21-year rule, the Marcos family amassed from the Philippines government an estimated US$5 billion to US$10 billion in ill-gotten wealth. It plunged the country into debt and state asset recovery efforts continue to this day.

For all his notoriety, the monument in Batac, along with a museum glorifying the late strongman, remains a strong draw for visitors.

THE MARCOS EFFECT

These days, the Marcos effect is apparent even outside the museum. Holding campaign paraphernalia of presidential bet Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr are tourists taking selfies. A large campaign poster of Marcos Jr with his vice-presidential running mate and the current president's daughter Sara Duterte hangs outside the building.

More than 67 million Filipinos have registered to vote in the Philippines' May 9 national elections that will decide the successor to Rodrigo Duterte.

Analysts look at the 10-way presidential race as a test of Filipinos' faith in democracy. Mr Marcos Jr leads the pack by a wide margin, with an unprecedented 1 in 2 voters supporting him, based on pre-election surveys that put reformist Vice President Leni Robredo a distant second.

"We can't just simply blame the return of the Marcoses to the political centre stage as simply a product of manipulation or disinformation," said sociologist Nicole Curato, who has conducted research on voter preference for Marcos Jr.

"A lot of people have been discontented with the way the Philippines celebrates democracy but doesn't really deliver the results when it comes to better employment, when it comes to poverty alleviation.

"So I would really not necessarily dismiss the Marcos Jr supporters as people who are manipulated, people who are not thinking, or people who are just taking intellectual shortcuts," she told CNA.

The Marcoses' political comeback has riled rights groups, who fear a return of authoritarian and corrupt leadership under the son.

"Almost 35 years (of democracy), and nothing changed. More Filipinos became poor. We will vote for Marcos Jr. He will bring change to our country," said one of the middle-aged tourists who came with his family.