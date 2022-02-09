COVID-19 fails to mute Philippines' campaign frenzy as election season shows cracks in democracy, say analysts

MANILA: The Philippines' election frenzy came in full view on Tuesday (Feb 8), as Southeast Asia's oldest democracy embarked on a 90-day period of campaigning by presidential candidates looking to succeed Rodrigo Duterte after the May 9 polls.

Loot bags for supporters, celebrity endorsements and the ever-present - and always awkward - song-and-dance routines by aspiring statesmen marked the first day of campaign season, long criticised as a battle of popularity instead of principles.

Despite a raging pandemic, thousands in matching shirts gathered on Tuesday to support their favoured candidates in motorcades and proclamation rallies set in different parts of the archipelago.

THE CANDIDATES

Survey frontrunner Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr is backed by a well-oiled political machine, made stronger by his partnership with the Davao City mayor - vice presidential bet and the president's daughter Sara Duterte.

The pairing is seen as a strategic alliance between political families from the Philippines' north and south, as well as a consolidation of power by third-generation political dynasts. Their campaign debut was held at the world's largest indoor arena in a province north of Manila.

Marcos Jr's main rival, based on surveys, is sitting vice president Leni Robredo. She began her campaign in her political bailiwick of Bicol, which delivered votes for her in the 2016 vice presidential race when she defeated Marcos Jr.

Aiming for a national post for the first time is Manila mayor Isko Moreno, who launched his campaign near City Hall. A former actor who grew up in the slums of Manila, Moreno is seeking to scale up social welfare programs he initiated in the capital, where he defeated former president Joseph Estrada in the mayoral race three years ago.