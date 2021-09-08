Philippines' Duterte accepts 2022 vice presidential nomination

MANILA: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday (Sep 8) accepted his party's nomination to run for vice president in next year's election, pushing ahead with a plan criticised by rivals as an attempt to maintain his grip on power.

Duterte, 76, is barred by the constitution from running for a second term and his interest in being vice president, traditionally a ceremonial role, has prompted accusations he wants to stay in power to avert possible legal action against him at home or abroad.

But Duterte said his decision was driven by the love of country.

"It is really because I want to see the continuity of my efforts even though I may not be the one giving direction, I might be able to help," Duterte said in addressing the party.

Duterte had wanted longtime aide Christopher "Bong" Go, a senator, to succeed him, but Go declined the party's presidential nomination.

"My heart and mind are focused on serving people," he said.

"What is important is we find someone with the same weight as president Duterte to continue the change."

It was not immediately clear if the party has a second choice ahead of the deadline for registering candidates next month.