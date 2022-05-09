Polls open for elections in the Philippines

MANILA: Polls opened nationwide on Monday (May 9) for the national, provincial and local elections in the Philippines.

According to the Commission on Elections (COMELEC), there are about 65.7 million registered voters in the country. There are 1.69 million others overseas.

Filipinos can cast their ballots between 6am and 7pm to elect a new set of leaders, including a president, a vice president, senators, lower house legislators and provincial as well as local officials.

“I’m excited because this election is very important. We are going to elect new leaders of the country that badly needs change,” said Jolito Catibog, 61.

“After this election, we will also remain vigilant as the fight doesn't stop on the election day. It continues.”