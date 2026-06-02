Philippines sees surge in EV demand as high fuel prices drive shift

MANILA: For Rommel Aceron, driving is a daily necessity. The Manila resident spends long hours on the road, shuttling from one city to another for work, running errands and acting as his family’s personal chauffeur.

That heavy usage has made his recently-purchased electric vehicle an increasingly valuable investment.

''In one whole day, with one single charge, when (I get) home, I still have 40 to 50 per cent (of battery life left),” he told CNA.

The switch from traditional internal combustion engine vehicles has also significantly reduced his transportation expenses at a time when fuel prices have surged.

''Instead of me spending 8,000 pesos (US$130) per month for gasoline, now I’m just spending a few hundred pesos,” Aceron said.

With local gas prices having more than doubled since March following the conflict in the Middle East, many Filipino motorists are beginning to see the benefits of switching from conventional vehicles to electric ones.

The energy shock has helped fuel a sharp rise in EV sales across the Philippines. Industry data shows EV sales jumped 36 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2026.

However, the growing popularity of EVs has also exposed challenges, including limited supply and an inadequate charging network.