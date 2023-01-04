Philippine fishermen hope to fish freely at China-guarded Scarborough Shoal, as President Marcos visits Beijing

INFANTA, Pangasinan: Philippine fishermen battered by years of territorial disputes in the South China Sea are hoping for full access to a resource-rich lagoon that they say is guarded by the China Coast Guard, as President Ferdinand Marcos Jr kicks off his three-day visit to China.

In his first state visit outside Southeast Asia, President Marcos headed to Beijing on Tuesday (Jan 3) aiming to bolster trade and bilateral ties.

He will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and other high-ranking officials, and discuss areas of cooperation, including agriculture, renewable energy, infrastructure, and tourism.

Among a number of agreements that the Philippines hopes to sign with Beijing is one aimed at preventing miscommunication over disputed waters in the South China Sea – a move that could cool tensions over the thorniest issue between the two countries.