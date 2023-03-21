Philippines finds sunken fuel tanker 3 weeks after spill

MANILA: A leaking fuel tanker that sank off the central Philippines three weeks ago has been found using an underwater robot from Japan, a provincial governor said on Tuesday (Mar 21), as authorities sought more foreign help to address the oil spill.

The discovery of MT Princess Empress, which was carrying about 800,000 litres of industrial fuel oil when it capsized on Feb 28 and eventually sank, was deemed crucial in stopping the spill, which reached shorelines in three provinces.

Plugging the leaks and extracting any remaining oil from the tanker was urgent, Oriental Mindoro Governor Humerlito Dolor said in a media briefing.

With the help of a remotely-operated vehicle that arrived on Monday from Japan, Dolor shared the first photos of the Philippine-flagged vessel from its exact location. The robot will also help determine the tanker's condition, he said.

About 36,000 hectares of coral reef, mangroves and sea-grass could be affected by the oil slick, according to Filipino marine scientists.