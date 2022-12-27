Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Philippine death toll from Christmas rains and floods rises to 13
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Philippine death toll from Christmas rains and floods rises to 13

Philippine death toll from Christmas rains and floods rises to 13

A rescuer helps people affected by floods in Gingoog city, Philippines on Dec 25, 2022 in this screengrab obtained from a social media video. (Image: Twitter/@philredcross via Reuters)

27 Dec 2022 10:45AM (Updated: 27 Dec 2022 10:45AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MANILA: The death toll from Christmas day rains in southern Philippines has risen to 13, authorities said on Tuesday (Dec 27), with the search still on for 23 people as floods started to recede.

Most of the deaths were caused by drowning from flash floods after two days of heavy rains disrupted Christmas celebrations and forced more than 45,000 people to take shelter in evacuation centres, the disaster agency said.

Images on social media show coast guard, police and fire personnel wading through waist-deep floods and carrying residents along landslide-hit areas. Some roads were flooded by overflowing rivers nearby.

Rescue workers helps a resident affected by floods, in Plaridel, Misamis Occidental Province, Philippines on Dec 26, 2022. (Photo: Philippine Coast Guard/Handout via Reuters)
Rescue workers help people affected by floods, in Plaridel, Misamis Occidental Province, Philippines on Dec 26, 2022. (Photo: Philippine Coast Guard/Handout via Reuters)

Rescue operations continued and damage to agriculture was being assessed, Carmelito Heray, head of the disaster agency in Clarin town in Misamis Occidental province, told DZBB radio station.

There was no tropical storm in the mostly Catholic nation's most important holiday. But a shear line, an area where warm and cold winds meet, caused rain clouds to form in southern Philippines.

"The big damage here is livestock because their adult pigs, chickens, goats and cows are now gone," Clarin town mayor Emeterio Roa said on radio.

Related:

Source: Reuters/rc

Related Topics

Philippines flash floods Christmas death toll

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.