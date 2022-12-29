Death toll from Philippine floods, landslides climbs to 33

MANILA: One person died and three others were missing in the southern Philippines after being hit by a landslide, police said on Thursday (Dec 29), taking the nationwide death toll from recent rains to at least 33.

Authorities were still searching for more than two dozen other people missing after heavy downpours over the Christmas weekend caused flooding and landslides across central and southern regions.

The latest death happened on Wednesday in Mati City in the province of Davao Oriental on Mindanao island when a landslide buried four people as they fished, police said.

The body of a 62-year-old man was recovered and the search for his companions was still under way, Mati City police chief Ernesto Gregore told AFP.

"There was a heavy downpour in the mountains. They were fishing in a river when the landslide occurred," Gregore said.