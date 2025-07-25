Boats bring Philippine flood victims to safety as death toll rises

BULACAN, Philippines: Rescuers in the northern Philippines used boats to pick up residents stranded by flooding on Friday (Jul 25) as Typhoon Co-May was downgraded to a tropical storm and the death toll from a week of monsoon rains edged higher.

Schools remained closed and electricity was down in swathes of the archipelago nation's largest island as the national disaster agency reported 25 dead and eight missing since last Friday.

But those numbers did not account for three construction workers buried in a landslide as they rested Thursday in Cavite province, south of the capital Manila, according to rescuers.

A wall above their construction site collapsed onto the men below after days of rain softened the soil under it, said rescue team member Rosario Jose.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"All the bodies were found in the mud," she said. A lone survivor was pulled from the rubble.

In the west coast province of La Union, where Typhoon Co-May arrived in the early hours, a family of four was rescued Friday morning after being trapped on the second floor of their wooden home.

"They couldn't leave their house because the flood was waist-deep and they have children," said a rescue official who asked not to be named as they were not authorised to speak to media.

"Many had been calling us since early morning, but we were having challenges in responding because the rain and winds were so strong," they said, adding that a break in the downpour meant rescue operations were now in full stride.