Asia

Philippines to lift COVID-19 travel ban on 10 countries including Malaysia, Indonesia
Asia

Passengers wearing hazmat suits walk at the departure area of Ninoy Aquino International Airport amid the COVID-19 outbreak, in Pasay, Metro Manila, Philippines, Jun 1, 2021. (File photo: REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez)

04 Sep 2021 01:40PM (Updated: 04 Sep 2021 01:40PM)
MANILA: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is lifting a COVID-19 ban on travellers from 10 countries including India, the United Arab Emirates and Indonesia, the presidential spokesperson said on Saturday (Sep 4).

The ban, introduced in April then expanded to more countries in July to prevent the spread of the more contagious Delta variant, will be lifted on Monday, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement.

Travelers from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia will have to spend 14 days in quarantine upon arrival, Roque said.

Source: Reuters/dv

