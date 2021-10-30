Logo
Philippines logs record daily COVID-19 deaths as data reclassified
A person holds a placard reminding people to observe physical distancing as they visit the newly reopened portion of Manila Bay filled with artificial white sand in Manila, Philippines, Oct 16, 2021.(File photo: Reuters/Lisa Marie David)

30 Oct 2021 08:41PM (Updated: 30 Oct 2021 08:42PM)
MANILA: The Philippines on Saturday (Oct 30) reported its highest single-day coronavirus deaths, mostly due to the reclassification of previous cases, the health ministry said.

In a bulletin, the ministry recorded 423 COVID-19 deaths, eclipsing the 401 casualties reported on Apr 9.

However, 373 cases previously tagged as recoveries were reclassified and added to the death toll on Saturday, it added.

With nearly 2.8 million cases and 43,044 deaths, the Philippines has Southeast Asia's second highest infections and casualties, next to Indonesia.

But it is gradually loosening curbs to further reopen the economy as cases have eased to a daily average of roughly 7,700 in October from the peak of nearly 18,600 daily confirmed infections in September.

The Philippines has so far fully vaccinated 26.8 million of its 110 million population.

Source: Reuters/ng

