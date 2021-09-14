Philippines to test localised COVID-19 lockdowns in capital region

MANILA: The Philippines' capital region will exit wide-scale COVID-19 restrictions from Thursday (Sep 16), as the government launches a pilot test of localised lockdowns amid efforts to balance reopening the economy and containing the spread of the coronavirus.

The localised lockdown would be accompanied by five alert levels designating the range of businesses allowed to operate, including activities targeted at fully vaccinated individuals, officials said.

If successful, the same formula could be applied across the Philippines, which is battling one of Asia's worst coronavirus outbreaks.

The shift in the government's COVID-19 strategy could soon pave the way for limited face-to-face school classes and the reopening of indoor entertainment facilities in areas with low virus transmission and adequate hospital capacity.