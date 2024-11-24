Fire rips through slum area in Philippine capital

MANILA: Raging orange flames and thick black smoke billowed into the sky on Sunday (Nov 24) as fire ripped through hundreds of houses in a closely built slum area of the Philippine capital Manila.

Manila Fire District said around 1,000 houses were burned in the blaze that is thought to have started on the second floor of one of the homes.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Drone footage shared online by the city's disaster agency showed houses in Isla Puting Bato village of Manila razed to the ground.