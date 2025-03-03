Heatwave shuts down schools in nearly half of Manila

MANILA: Soaring temperatures shut down schools in nearly half of Manila on Monday (Mar 3), local officials said, as the torrid dry season started in the Philippines.

A national weather service advisory warned that the heat index, a measure of air temperature and relative humidity, was set to reach "danger" levels in Manila and two other areas of the country.

"Heat cramps and heat exhaustion are likely" at that level, the advisory said, warning residents in affected areas to avoid prolonged exposure to the sun.

A heatwave struck large areas of the Philippines in April and May last year, leading to almost daily suspensions of in-person classes, affecting millions of students.

Manila's temperature hit a record 38.8 degrees Celsius on Apr 27 last year.

While temperatures were only expected to hit 33 degrees Celsius on Monday, local governments in Manila and six other districts ordered classrooms closed as a precaution.